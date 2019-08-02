Fox Valley teens spearhead clothing drive for girls Saturday in Elgin

Teenagers from the Fox Valley have been spearheading "passion projects" to benefit the community, the latest effort a free "Girls Clothing Girls" drive Saturday in Elgin.

The teens are members of the group #HugeHeart, which is made up of about 30 girls from the St. Charles and Geneva area and whose goal is to build leadership skills through service projects. The projects are initiated by the six leaders of the group, including Julia Fifer, 15, of St. Charles, who came up with the idea to collect free and gently used clothes for girls in need.

"We are working to share the power of kindness in our community," said Julia, an incoming sophomore at St. Charles North High School.

Julia said she and a team of three girls spread the word and put up signs at churches, food pantries and charitable organizations. They also partnered with Dreams Dance Academy in St. Charles, which helped collect clothes.

"The reaction from the community was amazing," Julia said.

The effort collected 57 boxes of clothing ranging from sizes 4 to XXL -- including pants, shirts, T-shirts, skirts, shorts, dresses, coats, socks, hats, gloves, purses and jewelry.

Julia's mother, Amy Fifer, said the collection ramped up this summer, mostly thanks to the Facebook site St. Charles IL Area Yard Sale. "People from all over were like, 'I have things for you,'" Amy Fifer said. "(Julia) and I were running all over the place picking up donations, and people were dropping them off at our door."

Julia was turned down by numerous organizations before King of Glory Church in Elgin -- suggested by the mother of a swim club teammate -- agreed to host the clothing drive, Amy Fifer said. "Pastor Doug (Swanson) has been amazing," Julia said.

The Fifers stored everything in their basement until Friday morning, when they loaded up a car and van to take the items to the church.

The idea to create a girls group came from 15-year-old Alena Spaniol and her mother, Deneen, of St. Charles.

Alena, an incoming sophomore at St. Charles East High School, said her project was organizing a "Christmas in June" event June 25 at a residential child care facility. It included a toy drive, cookie-decorating, face-painting, book reading and free books, Alena said.

"Girls' having leadership skills is very important," Alena said. "In the real world, just knowing how to address things, especially in school, and being able to share your voice, is important."

The next project might involve collecting sports equipment for kids in need, Julia said.

As for why they do it, "individually, we decided this is something we want to do -- to give back to the community and help out," Julia said.

"For me, it's a reassuring feeling that I am doing something -- and what I am doing is helping others and it's making their day," Alena said.

"Girls Clothing Girls" is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at King of Glory Church, 36W720 Hopps Road, Elgin, 60123.

Anyone interested in joining #HugeHeart, open to eighth- to 12th-graders, can visit www.hashtaghugeheart.com or email HashtagHugeHeart@gmail.com.