Arlington Heights' Mane Event 'like a block party with all your best friends'

After months of flood control work and gas main lines tearing up downtown Arlington Heights, residents turned out by the thousands to the village's Mane Event on Friday, and they found the streets to be all patched up, as if nothing had happened.

In fact, village officials confirmed that constructions crews had finished paving the blocks leading up to the intersection of Campbell Street and Vail Avenue on Wednesday, just two days before the outdoor fest.

"They said they'd have it done and they did," Mayor Tom Hayes said. "We were fortunate to have the cooperation of local businesses, our contractors and local residents who didn't complain. Everyone worked together to bring us to this point tonight."

The Mane Event has taken place the first Saturday in August every year since 2000. It continues to kick off the week leading up to the Arlington Million, which takes place Aug. 10 at Arlington International Racecourse.

"You run into everyone you know here," said Tom Adam of Arlington Heights. "It's like a block party with all your best friends."

Organizers credited the open access once again to the center of town, plus a mild, seasonal evening with producing a record crowd. Arlington Heights Police Department members estimated more than 10,000 people had filled the streets, before 8 p.m.

"It's got a reunion kind of feeling," said Kevin Seifert, of the Special Events Commission. "It's a destination every summer."

Laurie Mitchell, president of the commission agreed, adding that the village and Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce all work together to make sure the block party succeeds.

"The location helps," Mitchell said. "There's something to be said for the downtown location."

While the Special Events Commission plan the event and book the entertainment, the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce drew more than 90 of its members to sponsor booths, offering free giveaways to patrons and restaurants serving up a variety of specialties.

First-year restaurant Hey Nonny drew a crowd with its plate of shrimp and grits as well as its wines and even hurricane drinks.

"This is our first year, so we don't know yet how it will impact our revenue," co-owner Chris Dungan said, "but it definitely helps in terms of exposure. People who may not come downtown can come by and see our place. It helps us get the word out."

The block party continues Saturday with the Taste of Arlington Heights, sponsored by the chamber of commerce. Events begin at noon and last until 11 p.m. Its lineup of music opens at 2 p.m. with Kevin Purcell and the Root Doctors, followed by Indigo Band at 3:30 p.m.

Students from the School of Rock perform at 5 p.m., followed by Sugar Highway at 6:30 p.m. and the classic rock band ARRA at 8:30 p.m.