Police: 19-year-old killed in industrial accident in Aurora

Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday about an employee trapped under large wood panels at a rail facility on the 600 block of McClure Road, a police news release said.

Officers found the man pinned under a large woodpile, and firefighters and paramedics "quickly used rescue equipment to lift the wood panels off the man. Unfortunately, paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene," the release said.

The wood panels are used in construction to support cranes or large equipment on uneven ground. "It is believed that this was a tragic accident," the release said.

The railcar was on rails owned by BNSF Railway, so officers from BNSF police also responded to the scene and took the lead in the investigation. Aurora police will continue to assist, the release said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting an investigation.