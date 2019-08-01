New Suburban Mosaic book list focuses on friendship, identity

"The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen Age 83¼ Years Old," written by an unknown author, is among the selections for this year's Suburban Mosaic Book of the Year program.

"Under the Same Sky" by Britta Teckentrup is among the selections for this year's Suburban Mosaic Book of the Year program.

"Saints and Misfits" by S.K. Ali is among the selections for this year's Suburban Mosaic Book of the Year program.

"New Kid" by Jerry Craft is among the selections for this year's Suburban Mosaic Book of the Year program.

"Song for a Whale" by Lynne Kelly is among the selections for this year's Suburban Mosaic Book of the Year program.

"Drawn Together" by Minh Le will is among the selections for this year's Suburban Mosaic Book of the Year program.

"Juana & Lucas" by Juana Medina is among the selections for this year's Suburban Mosaic Book of the Year program.

Themes of friendship, identity and a shared human experience will be the focus of the 16th annual Suburban Mosaic Book of the Year program, which begins Sept. 1.

"Each book this year is a little bit different, but they all tell very important stories and reflect the diversity and community of our world," said Tracie Padal, a librarian at the Palatine Public Library.

Among this year's selections are "Under the Same Sky" by Britta Teckentrup; "Drawn Together" by Minh Le; "Juana and Lucas" by Juana Medina; "Song for a Whale" by Lynne Kelly; "New Kid" by Jerry Craft; "Saints and Misfits" by S.K. Ali; and "The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen Age 83¼ Years Old," author unknown.

The Suburban Mosaic Book of the Year was started in 2004 by Mount Prospect resident John Brennan. Each year, selected readings are chosen by committee members and shared among participating libraries in Cook and Lake counties. Selections are made for different age groups, ranging from preschool to adult.

The selections are chosen to tackle social justice issues like race, discrimination and immigration while remaining enjoyable and appropriate for its age group.

Padal said that all of the books are meant to provoke thought, exposing readers to cultures and experiences which are unlike their own.

A children's selection, Medina's "Juana and Lucas" follows narrator Juana as she becomes frustrated with having to learn English. Padal, who helped select the books for younger readers, finds "Juana and Lucas" to be a unique and important story for children.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"What we really liked about 'Juana and Lucas' is that it's set in Colombia, so that it gives kids a window into a little bit of culture," she said. "It gives light to the fact that we have more in common than we have differences."

Adelaide Rowe, head of youth services at Elk Grove Village Public Library, wanted to include "The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen Age 83¼ Years Old" because she found it thought-provoking and humorous. Padal agreed, adding that it adds a an aspect of relatability for readers facing discrimination due to their age.

"That book is very funny, but it also gives you great insight into ageism. Not everyone might think about that right off the bat," Padal said.

The picture book "Under the Same Sky," chosen for preschool age readers, highlights through collage and illustration the shared qualities that unite people despite their differences.

Similarly, the kindergarten through first-grade selection "Drawn Together" tells how a boy and his grandfather bond through their love of art despite cultural and language barriers.

Padal said the selection committee tries to choose books that tell important stories of diversity while remaining readable and enjoyable for the age group they're assigned to.

Visit suburbanmosaicbooks.org for previous years' lists and for more information on the program and participating organizations.