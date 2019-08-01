Man who invaded home, shot man over ounce of marijuana and $10 gets 13 years in prison

Tyrell D. Sumling was sentenced to 13½ years in prison for his role in a May 2018 Elgin home invasion.

A 30-year-old Elgin man was sentenced to 13½ years in prison this week after admitting to his role in an Elgin home invasion in which a man was shot over an ounce of marijuana.

Tyrell D. Sumling, of the 600 block of Center Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a May 29, 2018 felony home invasion on the 0-99 block of North Edison Street on the city's near west side, according to Kane County prosecutors and court records.

Sumling and two other men were charged with forcing their way into the house, robbing a man of an ounce of marijuana and $10, according to court records.

Elgin police responded to the area of Edison and Larkin avenues about 4 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot. Paramedics took the man to a hospital for nonlife threatening in juries.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti accepted Sumling's plea in which prosecutors dismissed other charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Cases against two other men are pending.

Frankie Rivera Jr., 24, of Carpentersville, faces charges of home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm. He is next due in court Sept. 13 and his case is set for a jury trial Oct. 28.

Demetrius M. Cochran Jr., 20, of Elgin, also faces the same set of charges and is due in court Sept. 13.

Each man faces a top prison term of six to 30 years if convicted of home invasion, plus a possible additional 15 years if it is determined one of them fired the shot that injured the victim.

Under state law, Sumling can have his sentence cut in half for good behavior and he gets credit for about 14 months served at the Kane County jail, where he was held on $750,000 bail.