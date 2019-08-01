Crime

Man who invaded home, shot man over ounce of marijuana and $10 gets 13 years in prison

  • Tyrell D. Sumling was sentenced to 13½ years in prison for his role in a May 2018 Elgin home invasion.

    Tyrell D. Sumling was sentenced to 13½ years in prison for his role in a May 2018 Elgin home invasion.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A 30-year-old Elgin man was sentenced to 13½ years in prison this week after admitting to his role in an Elgin home invasion in which a man was shot over an ounce of marijuana.

Tyrell D. Sumling, of the 600 block of Center Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a May 29, 2018 felony home invasion on the 0-99 block of North Edison Street on the city's near west side, according to Kane County prosecutors and court records.

Sumling and two other men were charged with forcing their way into the house, robbing a man of an ounce of marijuana and $10, according to court records.

Elgin police responded to the area of Edison and Larkin avenues about 4 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot. Paramedics took the man to a hospital for nonlife threatening in juries.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti accepted Sumling's plea in which prosecutors dismissed other charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Cases against two other men are pending.

Frankie Rivera Jr., 24, of Carpentersville, faces charges of home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm. He is next due in court Sept. 13 and his case is set for a jury trial Oct. 28.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Demetrius M. Cochran Jr., 20, of Elgin, also faces the same set of charges and is due in court Sept. 13.

Each man faces a top prison term of six to 30 years if convicted of home invasion, plus a possible additional 15 years if it is determined one of them fired the shot that injured the victim.

Under state law, Sumling can have his sentence cut in half for good behavior and he gets credit for about 14 months served at the Kane County jail, where he was held on $750,000 bail.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Third person sought in Elgin home invasion, shooting over marijuana
Related Article
Third person sought in Elgin home invasion, shooting over marijuana
 
Two charged in May 29 shooting, marijuana robbery in Elgin
Related Article
Two charged in May 29 shooting, marijuana robbery in Elgin
 
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 