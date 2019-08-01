Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra looks ahead after tumultuous firing of artistic director

After two months of turmoil following the firing of its longtime artistic director, the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra held its first summer camp, which students and educators said was a great success.

The camp, sponsored by a $5,000 grant from Elgin Township, was attended by 35 kids, including 15 newcomers, with mentoring from the Chicago-based Kaia string quartet, which includes an EYSO alumna. The orchestra, now in its 44th season, numbers more than 300.

"Just giving kids the idea that they can do this ... on that sort of inspirational, motivational level, it's great," said Theresa Goh, EYSO chamber music institute director.

The organization is working on rebuilding after Randal Swiggum was fired by the board in May, which shocked many students, parents, staff members and donors, Goh said. Two staff members quit and a trustee of the EYSO endowment board stepped down as a result.

"We are definitely going through a transition and we are working on it," Goh said. "I think the board (of directors) has carved a very large responsibility for themselves, and I hope they realize they will have to do a lot of rebuilding work."

What happened

Those involved -- Swiggum, the board of directors and Executive Director K. Eric Larson -- won't explain exactly what led to it all.

Swiggum said he was caught by surprise when the board fired him May 21. He called it "an ill-guided decision" prompted by a shift in leadership and values, and "behind-the-scenes maneuvering." He refused to resign and sign a nondisclosure agreement and later refused the title of artistic director emeritus, he said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"I am still proud of the work done," said Swiggum, who has taken a job as arts teacher leader for a school district in Wisconsin.

Board members said they acted in concert with the long-term goals and mission of the EYSO.

"It was a thoughtful decision," board Vice President Joel Cohen said.

"There was a lot of deliberation," board President Sarosh Saher said.

Both said they look forward to working with Matthew Sheppard, who was promoted from his role as associate conductor.

Larson, who was appointed by the board in fall 2016, said the board took into account issues that had been discussed with Swiggum in the past, but he did not say what they were.

The news of Swiggum's departure started spreading during auditions May 30 to June 2. On the last day, Cohen, the board president at the time, issued a statement saying Sheppard would take Swiggum's place.

Former board member Dave Moller, whose two daughters went through the orchestra program, said the failure to disclose that before auditions led families to feel they were lied to. Larson said the plan was to time the announcement of Swiggum's departure so it would not create "undue stress" for students during auditions.

Jason Flaks, brass choir and sinfonia conductor, said he made the "heartbreaking" decision to quit because Swiggum shouldn't have been fired and was let go without proper process. Daryl Silberman, prelude conductor, also quit in protest. Both were replaced by new hires this month.

Kathy Matthews, the former endowment board trustee, didn't return requests for comment.

The future

Sheppard called Swiggum "a brilliant and visionary music educator and leader" from whom he's learned a lot.

"One of the priorities right now is to continue nurturing and caring for the community that is EYSO, and to continue building on this incredible culture that has been created over the past 44 years," he said.

Larson said this year there will be a focus on serving more youth in Elgin, particularly from disadvantaged families and different ethnic backgrounds. He projects the orchestra will have 335 members, same as last year. About five of 25 musicians who declined spots on the orchestra cited Swiggum's departure, he said. "I am asking people to trust us and see what happens," he said.

As for the young musicians, their focus is where it's always been -- on their craft.

Violinist Cate Winsor, 14, of St. Charles, said she hopes there will be more summer camps in the future because she loved the opportunity to delve deeper into the music and improve her collaboration skills.

Swiggum's departure was a shock, Winsor said, but she also enjoys working with Sheppard.

"I'm curious to see how this season goes," she said, "because this is a big season of change."