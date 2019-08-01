Crime

Des Plaines man charged with DUI, reckless homicide in high-speed fatal crash

  • Justin O'Connor

Daily Herald report

Bail was set Wednesday at $150,000 for an 18-year-old Des Plaines man facing multiple felony charges stemming from a deadly high-speed crash in February.

Justin O'Connor is charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and one count of reckless homicide in connection with the Feb. 5 collision that killed Kais Shamaun, 58, of Des Plaines.

Des Plaines police said O'Connor was intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed at about 1:51 p.m. that day when he lost control of his Infiniti while traveling south on Wolf Road near Wieboldt Drive. The vehicle skidded into the northbound lanes and collided nearly head-on with a Honda CR-V driven by Shamaun, according to police.

O'Connor remained in custody Thursday at the Cook County jail. He's scheduled to return to court Aug. 28 in Skokie.

