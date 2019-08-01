Commuters buying 'premium' parking spots in Barrington

With spots already awarded to the first wave of nearly 60 applicants, Barrington is continuing to sell newly created "premium" parking spaces located closest to the village's Metra station.

Applications became available in late May for the premium commuter parking permit that will cost $1,200 a year per space. The reserved parking program will start Oct. 1.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"Fifty-nine spots are now sold, and all original applicants have been assigned their zones and their particular spot in that zone through a lottery system," said Patty Dowd Schmitz, Barrington's director of communications, marketing and events. "We are continuing to sell spots as they come in, assigning them on a first-come, first-served basis."

Of the initial 59 applicants, Schmitz said, 21 were from Barrington. Residents from unincorporated areas near the village were next with 13 applications.

Under village guidelines, the exclusive spaces must be occupied by 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, otherwise they'll become available to anyone. Late-arriving premium permit holders will be allowed to park elsewhere in the lot.

Barrington required a $120 deposit for the premier spaces, with the $1,080 balance charged this month and due by Sept. 15. Spaces not paid in full by the deadline will become available for purchase by others.

Schmitz said anyone who wants to obtain a preferred space should visit barrington-il.gov.

Metra officials said the agency is unaware of any other towns that offer an annual VIP parking permit similar to Barrington's. About 90 premium spots were expected, depending on demand.

Barrington also is offering commuters an opportunity for a discount from the daily rate starting Oct. 1, with a prepaid quarterly permit for a first-come, first-serve space for $200, or $800 a year. Also on Oct. 1, the daily fee will rise 50 cents to $3.50.

Officials said the daily fee hike will help pay for creation of 67 new commuter spaces at the First Church of Christ, Scientist lot the village purchased for $625,000. The extra revenue also will fund train platform heat lamps, parking lot upkeep and the installation of a traffic signal to improve the north entrance.