9 months after voting ended, recount begins in 2018 Lake County sheriff's race

Former sheriff Mark Curran, left, is hoping a recount under way Thursday will change the outcome of the 2018 election that saw Democratic opponent John Idleburg, right, win the Lake County sheriff post by 137 votes.

Nine months after ballots were cast, a recount is under way in the race for Lake County Sheriff.

A representative of Lake County Clerk Robin O'Connor confirmed that a recount is taking place Waukegan Thursday morning.

Sheriff John Idleburg, who took the race with a 137-vote margin when the ballots were counted on Nov. 6, said Thursday he hasn't allowed what he called an "attempt to change the outcome of the election" be a distraction.

"Albeit a close election, the voters of Lake County elected me to serve as their sheriff," said Idleburg, who was sworn in Dec. 1. "This hasn't been, and won't be a distraction -- my focus is on serving the Lake County community."

Former sheriff Mark Curran, a Libertyville Republican, said in December he was doing his "due diligence" in filing for a discovery recount to review the votes cast in the November election.

Idleburg, a Zion Democrat, received 122,885 votes to Curran's 122,748.