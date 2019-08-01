9 months after voting ended, recount begins in 2018 Lake County sheriff's race
Nine months after ballots were cast, a recount is under way in the race for Lake County Sheriff.
A representative of Lake County Clerk Robin O'Connor confirmed that a recount is taking place Waukegan Thursday morning.
Sheriff John Idleburg, who took the race with a 137-vote margin when the ballots were counted on Nov. 6, said Thursday he hasn't allowed what he called an "attempt to change the outcome of the election" be a distraction.
"Albeit a close election, the voters of Lake County elected me to serve as their sheriff," said Idleburg, who was sworn in Dec. 1. "This hasn't been, and won't be a distraction -- my focus is on serving the Lake County community."
Former sheriff Mark Curran, a Libertyville Republican, said in December he was doing his "due diligence" in filing for a discovery recount to review the votes cast in the November election.
Idleburg, a Zion Democrat, received 122,885 votes to Curran's 122,748.