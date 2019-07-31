Survey: Businesses added 156,000 jobs in July

FILE - In this June 21, 2019, file photo a now hiring sign is displayed to attract potential workers at a McDonald's restaurant in Moss Point, Miss. On Wednesday, July 31, payroll processor ADP reports on how many jobs its survey estimates U.S. companies added in July. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, job applicant Juan Ramon Velazquez answers questions as he is called up at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood during a job fair in Hollywood, Fla. On Wednesday, July 31, payroll processor ADP reports on how many jobs its survey estimates U.S. companies added in July. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- U.S. companies added a healthy 156,000 jobs in July with larger firms accounted for most of the gains, a private survey found.

Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that there was solid hiring in the construction, transportation, health care and leisure and hospitality sectors. But smaller companies are struggling to find talent after years of robust job growth. Businesses that have fewer than 20 employees shed workers.

The ADP's figures don't include government hiring and frequently diverge from the government's official report, which is scheduled to be released Friday. Economists expect that report will how the addition of 163,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate holds at 3.7%.