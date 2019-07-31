Geneva crash results in serious injuries

A two-vehicle crash in Geneva left at least one driver with serious injuries and led to lengthy road closures Wednesday night.

The crash, which occurred at 5:14 p.m. on Kirk Road near Old Kirk Road, led to the closure of the entire route from Fabyan Parkway and State Street, according to a news release from the city.

Authorities said one of the people involved in the acciden had to be flown to the hospital by helicopter. At 7:15 p.m., the Kane County sheriff's office announced the crash scene had been cleared and Kirk Road was reopened to traffic. The sheriff's office is investigating the collision.