Geneva crash results in serious injuries
A two-vehicle crash in Geneva left at least one driver with serious injuries and led to lengthy road closures Wednesday night.
The crash, which occurred at 5:14 p.m. on Kirk Road near Old Kirk Road, led to the closure of the entire route from Fabyan Parkway and State Street, according to a news release from the city.
Authorities said one of the people involved in the acciden had to be flown to the hospital by helicopter. At 7:15 p.m., the Kane County sheriff's office announced the crash scene had been cleared and Kirk Road was reopened to traffic. The sheriff's office is investigating the collision.
