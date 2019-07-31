Feder: How Barry Rozner got Peggy Kusinski to open up

If you didn't read Barry Rozner's column in the Daily Herald Tuesday, don't miss it, Robert Feder writes.

His extraordinarily sensitive and insightful report on the real reason sportscaster Peggy Kusinski stepped away from NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 has drawn an overwhelming response on social media.

How did it come about?

"Peggy had asked me to come on her podcast not long after my brother had passed and I said I just didn't have any desire to talk about anything," Rozner told me.

"I was really struggling after losing my dad and my brother two months apart. A couple weeks later I ran into her at the BMW Media Day at Medinah and I apologized for blowing her off.

"She asked me what happened, but I couldn't talk about it without breaking down. That's when she began to tell me about her sister and the Patrick Kane question, and I instantly went from tears to work mode.

"I told her that's a story that needed to be told. That's what we do, right? It's our job to tell stories. She agreed and not long after we sat down to talk."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.