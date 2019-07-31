Aurora police share video in hopes of finding hit-and-run driver

Aurora police have released video identifying two vehicles of interest in a hit-and-run last week that killed a 61-year-old female bicyclist.

The vehicles seen in the surveillance footage include a black Hyundai Veloster as well as a dark Ford F-150 truck. The footage shows them leaving the area of South Edgelawn Drive just south of Prairie Street in Aurora about the time of the crash, which authorities believe occurred around midnight July 22.

The victim, Elizabeth Kakoczki, was found by Kane County sheriff's deputy around 1:20 a.m. July 23 and died soon after arriving at an Aurora hospital. Police have posted the video on YouTube.

Anyone with information should call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5330. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000