Obama library would harm Jackson Park, federal agency says
Construction of the $500 million Obama Presidential Center will have an "adverse impact" on historic Jackson Park that must be mitigated, a federal review has concluded.
In a report triggered by Jackson Park's listing on the National Register of Historic Places, the Federal Highway Administration focused on the impact the four-building complex would have on the majestic Midway Plaisance and the Jackson Park Historic Landscape District.
The finding puts pressure on the Obama Foundation to find a way to "resolve adverse effects" and turns up the heat on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to order the foundation to make those changes.
• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.