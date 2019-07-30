Obama library would harm Jackson Park, federal agency says

This is the most recent model of the proposed Obama Presidential Center. Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times

Construction of the $500 million Obama Presidential Center will have an "adverse impact" on historic Jackson Park that must be mitigated, a federal review has concluded.

In a report triggered by Jackson Park's listing on the National Register of Historic Places, the Federal Highway Administration focused on the impact the four-building complex would have on the majestic Midway Plaisance and the Jackson Park Historic Landscape District.

The finding puts pressure on the Obama Foundation to find a way to "resolve adverse effects" and turns up the heat on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to order the foundation to make those changes.

