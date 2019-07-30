Feder: CBS 2 ratings plunge after AT&T blackout

A dispute between CBS and AT&T has left thousands of DirecTV and U-verse viewers of CBS 2 in the dark.

As expected, the ongoing impasse between CBS and AT&T is wreaking havoc on WBBM-Channel 2's already low ratings, Robert Feder writes.

The blackout of CBS 2 on DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-verse cable systems appears to have cost the CBS-owned station more than a quarter of its viewership.

Nielsen household ratings dropped an average of 28 percent around the clock last week, with some time periods (including CBS 2's 10 p.m. newscast) down as much as 33 percent.

