Ex-Harvest Bible worker accused of stealing more than $100,000 in lawsuit

An insurance company is suing a former Harvest Bible Chapel worker, saying he stole more than $100,000 from the church.

The Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. filed the suit July 23 in Kane County circuit court.

The suit says that from Nov. 1, 2012, through Oct. 18, 2018, the man worked at HBC's Elgin campus.

It alleges that between 2017 and 2018, he "maliciously embezzled, misappropriated, stole or otherwise diverted money" for his own use.

The church was insured for $100,000 worth of loss and received a payout of $99,000, according to the lawsuit. The church has previously stated it suspects the man stole nearly $300,000.

The man has not been charged with a crime.

The church reported the theft to Elgin police in October. On Monday, Elgin police said the matter is still being investigated and no charges have been filed.

In March the church announced it had hired a forensic attorney and accountant to probe church data, systems and workers, and that it discovered $298,172 was stolen.

The church said investigators determined no other worker was involved.

The worker was the chief information officer for the church.

• Daily Herald staff writer Harry Hitzeman contributed to this report.