Investigators: Grayslake police officer at fault in crash that injured two pedestrians

Investigators from the Lake County sheriff's office determined that a Grayslake police officer was responsible for the crash that injured two pedestrians last week, officials said Monday.

Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said no citations were issued by sheriff's deputies. The name of the officer was not released.

The crash happened about 1:20 a.m. Thursday when a Grayslake police car going west on Center Street attempted to make a left turn onto Seymour Avenue. Two women, a 22-year-old from Third Lake and a 30-year-old from Grayslake, were crossing Seymour Avenue when they were struck.

Covelli said investigators determined the women had the right of way because they were in the crosswalk. Covelli said they were at least halfway across the street when they were struck by the police car. There is no traffic light at Center and Seymour.

Covelli said both women declined an ambulance ride to the hospital, and paramedics treated them at the scene for cuts. Covelli said the paramedics had already left by the time sheriff's deputies arrived and the women told officers they were considering driving themselves to the hospital.

Covelli said the investigation was based on statements from the Grayslake officer involved in the crash, the two women who were hit and other officers on the scene.

Grayslake Assistant Village Manager Brett Kryska declined to comment because the investigation is ongoing. He said it is village policy to allow a neutral party such as the Lake County sheriff's office to conduct investigations of incidents involving Grayslake police officers.