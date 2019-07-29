Feder: Ji Suk Yi to join Steve Cochran's morning show on WGN Radio

Ji Suk Yi, best known for her seven years as a featured personality on "Windy City Live," has been hired as a regular contributor to Steve Cochran's morning show on WGN 720-AM, Robert Feder writes.

Starting August 5, Yi will join the Tribune Broadcasting news/talk station, where she will appear with Cochran from 6 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

"She's smart, fun and funny, so who else would you want to hang around with at that hour of the morning?" Cochran told me. "Oh, and by the way, I'm only two of those things."

Yi most recently has written and hosted "The Grid: Neighborhood Eats," a weekly restaurant column and video for the Chicago Sun-Times. She will continue the feature for the Sun-Times while adapting it as a weekly segment on Cochran's show.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.