Columns

Feder: ABC 7 to end 7 p.m. newscast on The U

  • Courtesy ABC 7Larry Mowry, Hosea Sanders, Cheryl Burton and Jim Rose

    Courtesy ABC 7Larry Mowry, Hosea Sanders, Cheryl Burton and Jim Rose

 
Robert Feder
 
 

ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 will cease production of the prime-time local newscast it has been producing for Weigel Broadcasting WCIU-Channel 26, the two stations jointly confirmed, Robert Feder writes.

"ABC 7 Eyewitness News on The U" will have its final broadcast August 30.

The one-hour newscast, which has been airing at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday since 2015, originates from ABC 7 studios at 190 North State Street. It's fronted by news anchors Cheryl Burton and Hosea Sanders, meteorologist Larry Mowry and sports anchor Jim Rose.

Calling the decision "an amicable parting," Steve Farber, senior vice president of operations for Weigel Broadcasting, said it was prompted by WCIU's new affiliation agreement with The CW Network.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 