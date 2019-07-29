Feder: ABC 7 to end 7 p.m. newscast on The U

ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 will cease production of the prime-time local newscast it has been producing for Weigel Broadcasting WCIU-Channel 26, the two stations jointly confirmed, Robert Feder writes.

"ABC 7 Eyewitness News on The U" will have its final broadcast August 30.

The one-hour newscast, which has been airing at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday since 2015, originates from ABC 7 studios at 190 North State Street. It's fronted by news anchors Cheryl Burton and Hosea Sanders, meteorologist Larry Mowry and sports anchor Jim Rose.

Calling the decision "an amicable parting," Steve Farber, senior vice president of operations for Weigel Broadcasting, said it was prompted by WCIU's new affiliation agreement with The CW Network.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.