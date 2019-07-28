Skateboarder dies after falling while being pulled by SUV

A teenage skateboarder died Saturday after falling to the ground while holding on to a moving vehicle, Arlington Heights police said.

Levi Matsuda, 17, of Buffalo Grove, was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Matsuda suffered severe head injuries about an hour earlier while riding his skateboard while holding the driver's side door of a 2015 Honda Pilot traveling south in the 4100 block of Ridge Avenue, police said.

According to police, the teen "separated from the vehicle while both were adjoined and traveling southbound on Ridge Avenue, falling to the ground."

Matsuda was taken Northwest Community Hospital by Arlington Heights paramedics, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police said the SUV's driver, also a juvenile, remained on the scene as first responders arrived.

Crash reconstructionists and investigators from the Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and are continuing their investigation, police said Sunday. An autopsy is scheduled for later Sunday.