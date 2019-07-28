Six injured in head-on crash in Bartlett

Six people were injured Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision that temporarily closed a portion of Route 59 in Bartlett, police said.

Authorities responded to the crash about 3 p.m. at Route 59 and Park Place Avenue, according to Bartlett police Cmdr. Michael McGuigan. Those injured in the two-vehicle crash were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, McGuigan said.

Northbound lanes of traffic were closed temporarily but have been reopened, according to police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.