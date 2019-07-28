Six injured in head-on crash in Bartlett
Six people were injured Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision that temporarily closed a portion of Route 59 in Bartlett, police said.
Authorities responded to the crash about 3 p.m. at Route 59 and Park Place Avenue, according to Bartlett police Cmdr. Michael McGuigan. Those injured in the two-vehicle crash were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, McGuigan said.
Northbound lanes of traffic were closed temporarily but have been reopened, according to police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.