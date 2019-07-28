Palatine Park District hosting free movie night

Palatine Park District will host a free movie night Thursday, Aug. 8. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is set for about 8:25 p.m. at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road. At 7 p.m., there will be premovie activities including a raffle. Coolers, blankets and chairs are encouraged, with concessions available for purchase at Pizza Bella's Poolside Café.