Gang Crimes Unit investigating Elgin shooting

Detectives from the Elgin police Gang Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting that left one man injured early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 800 block of Prospect Boulevard at about 2:01 a.m. after one person was shot, police said. The person was taken to an area hospital with nonlife threatening injuries, according to police.

Police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said no other information was available Sunday because of the ongoing investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information or video that could assist with the investigation call (847) 289-2578, text tips to 847411 with ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, or visit the City of Elgin website for more crime tip options.