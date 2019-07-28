Buffalo Grove HS student dies after falling from skateboard pulled by SUV

A Buffalo Grove High School student died Saturday after falling off a skateboard while holding on to a moving vehicle, Arlington Heights police said.

Levi Matsuda, 17, of Buffalo Grove, was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Matsuda suffered severe head injuries about an hour earlier while riding his skateboard and holding the driver's side door of a 2015 Honda Pilot traveling south in the 4100 block of Ridge Avenue, police said.

According to police, the teen "separated from the vehicle while both were adjoined and traveling southbound on Ridge Avenue, falling to the ground."

Matsuda was taken Northwest Community Hospital by Arlington Heights paramedics, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police said the SUV's driver, also a juvenile, remained on the scene as first responders arrived.

Matsuda was an incoming senior at Buffalo Grove High School, Principal Jeff Ward said in a message to the school community Sunday.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his family," Wardle wrote. "Different students respond to tragedies differently. Please know that our counselors and crisis response team will be available to talk with students about their feelings. Over the next few days, please encourage your child to express his or her feelings and listen attentively."

Wardle wrote that several members of the school's Student Services Team will be available beginning Monday morning at 8 a.m. in the Student Services Office to help students and staff. Support will be available between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. and noon Tuesday.

"We will have some challenging times ahead of us as we rise to support those who need our help in processing and coping with this loss," Wardle wrote.

Crash reconstructionists and investigators from the Arlington Heights Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau continue to investigate the death, police said Sunday. An autopsy is scheduled for later Sunday.