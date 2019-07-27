Aurora woman killed in shooting

A 19-year-old Aurora woman was killed Friday night in a shooting on the city's near east side, police said.

Authorities identified the victim Saturday as Maritza Cazares of Aurora. Aurora police responding to a call of a person shot in the 400 block of East Benton Street after 10:20 p.m. Friday found Cazares at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Aurora Fire Department paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"Investigators believe this shooting was not a random act," Paris Lewbel, Aurora Police Department spokesman said Saturday, "but the victim was not the intended target."

Aurora police detectives, with the assistance of the department's crime lab and evidence technicians, canvassed the area for witnesses and information about the shooting. Detectives were continuing to follow up on leads Saturday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Aurora Police Department's Investigative Division at (630) 256-5500 or call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to remain anonymous.