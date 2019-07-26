Sun-Times: FBI looking into Rosemont contract with security company

The FBI is looking into a contract Rosemont awarded to a security firm to oversee security at several venues, including the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Daily Herald file photo

Rosemont and the Stephens family who have run the northwest suburb since its founding are again under scrutiny, with the FBI questioning current and former village employees, sources have told the Chicago Sun-Times.

They said they've been asked about a security contract handed to a clout-heavy Chicago company and also about allegations of corruption in Rosemont's public safety department.

• Get the full report at chicago.suntimes.com.