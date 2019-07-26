Longtime volunteer, fire trustee honored as Sugar Grove Citizen of the Year

Given the extent of John Guddendorf Jr.'s volunteerism in Sugar Grove, it came as something of a surprise to Village President Sean Michels that the decadeslong resident hadn't been named Citizen of the Year already.

Guddendorf was "on the plan commission, the fire district board. He helped chair the Corn Boil for a number of years," Michels said. "I had to double check and make sure we hadn't given to him before."

So it came as a pleasure when Michels handed his friend the 2019 Sugar Grove Citizen of the Year award during the opening ceremony of the Sugar Grove Corn Boil on Friday.

The lawn rang with cheers as the audience heard the announcement.

Guddendorf, who's lived in the village for more than 50 years, was nominated by colleagues, neighbors and friends.

For Guddendorf, who shuns the spotlight, it was an uncharacteristic moment.

"To be quite honest, I'm not one to accept awards," he said. "I appreciate what they do. It's just that I think there is more deserving than myself."

He joins such previous winners as well-known naturalist Mary Ochsenschlager and the late Corn Boil volunteer Al Markus.

Guddendorf and his wife, Shirlee, have volunteered tirelessly for such events as the Corn Boil, the Holiday in the Grove, Christmas tree decorating, the Sugar Grove Farmer's Market and the Sugar Grove Food Pantry, as well as fundraising for the Sugar Grove Public Library.

"I just try to help serve my community," Guddendorf said.

A Kaneland High School graduate, Guddendorf worked for the Kane County Department of Transportation from 1978 to 2015, receiving such honors as the Professional Manager of the Year in Public Right-of-Way from the American Public Works Association, Chicago Metro Chapter.

"He is very humble, and his wife Shirlee is right there by his side," Michels said. "He has been a good friend, and he tells you what you need to hear sometimes."

The annual Citizen of the Year recognition was established in 1998 by the village and the Sugar Grove Chamber of Commerce & Industry to recognize those who exemplify Sugar Grove's pioneering spirit.

Local supporters and contributors to the Citizen of the Year include the chamber, the farmers market, the library, Sugar Grove Library Friends, the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, Dan & Pat Graceffa and the village of Sugar Grove.