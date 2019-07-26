Lake Zurich hosting open house on park improvements

The village of Lake Zurich is hosting a public open house at Paulus Park Barn on Thursday, Aug. 1, to seek input from residents on the future of the village's parks. According to a news release, the village is looking for input from residents on what improvements they'd like to see. The suggestions village officials receive might be used to seek future grant funding for village parks. The open house will run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and residents are invited to stop by whenever they can during the open house. According to a note about the event on the village website, it is not required for attendees to RSVP, but if they would like to, they can call (847) 540-5068 or email Bonnis.Caputo@lakezurich.org.