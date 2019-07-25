Why Naper Settlement is ending Civil War Days after 37-year run

A cannon-fire battle re-enactment was one of the daily highlights of Civil War Days at the Naper Settlement. The museum is ending the event's 37-year run, saying it instead will offer new historical events on a different topic each year. Daily Herald File photo/May 2015

The 37-year run of Civil War Days at the Naper Settlement is over.

The Settlement on Thursday announced the event will not return in 2020 and beyond as the historical museum in downtown Naperville instead plans to present a new educational event on a different topic each year.

The decision comes on the heels of a decision this summer by Lake County Forest Preserve District officials to cancel their Civil War Days after 27 years.

But while Lake County officials cited unspecified safety concerns that later were found not to be credible, Naper Settlement leaders say their decision was based solely on dwindling interest.

Attendance at Civil War Days in Naperville has declined 52 percent during the past five years, leading to a 50 percent drop in revenue since 2015, Settlement leaders said in a news release.

So the decision to cancel was solely a financial one for the partially city-funded museum, said Rena Tamayo-Calabrese, the Settlement's president and CEO.

"This was exclusively a business decision," she said in a written statement. "While we, too, share in the difficulty of letting it go, we are proud to know that Naper Settlement is part of so many special family moments and memories."

Civil War Days began in 1982 and took place each May, featuring a daily cannon-fire battle between historical portrayers from both sides of the Mason-Dixon Line, along with re-enactments of 1860s-era medical care, music, campsites, clothing, food and prominent political figures.

But during the past five years, the number of volunteer re-enactors participating also had declined 35 percent, the Settlement said.

"Events have life cycles, and we analyze all the variables on a rolling basis," Tamayo-Calabrese said.

The museum's decision to move on also comes after news the venue will not host Christkindlmarket this November and December for what would have been the fourth year. It instead will present a new holiday event called Yuletide Fest, put on by Chicago-based Star Events.

The museum now is preparing for the first new pop-up event it will offer, Homefront 1940s Weekend, which will bring back the era of World War II in conjunction with the museum's spring 2020 exhibit "Manufacturing Victory: The Arsenal of Democracy," which will be on loan form the National World War II museum in New Orleans.

The new event aims to show how the homefront in Naperville and across the country supported the war effort by featuring activities such as radio shows, a fashion show, jazz music, 1940s swing dancing, flim screenings and military vehicles.

"The Homefront was a way of life for many Napervillians during World War II and it directly affected our residents and community, shaping how we live as a city today," Tamayo-Calabrese said. "There are compelling stories right here in our town and they are important to tell the next generation of Naperville."