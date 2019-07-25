School supply drive at Rosemont mall through Aug. 11

Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont is hosting a school supply drive as part of a back-to-school celebration through Aug. 11.

Shoppers are invited to bring a new school supply valued at $5 or more to benefit SOS Children's Villages Illinois. Every donation comes with a free ticket for Brookfield Zoo, up to three tickets per person. A receipt must be presented for the school supplies that were purchased.

Also during the promotion, students and teachers can visit the mall's Concierge Services on Level One to show their school ID and receive exclusive offers from participating retailers, as well as a free seven-day trial of the Fashion Outlets' Savings Pass.