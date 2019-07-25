Man charged in heroin-fentanyl overdose that killed Batavia man in 2018

Alejandro J. Junco is being held on $750,000 bail on a charge of drug-induced homicide.

A Chicago man has been charged with providing a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to a Batavia resident in 2018.

Alejandro J. Junco, 28, of the 9100 block of South Wabash Avenue, was arrested late Wednesday on a drug-induced homicide charge in the death of Daniel P. Mate, 21, who was found dead around 5:15 p.m. May 23, 2018, at his home on the 600 block of Evergreen Drive on Batavia's west side, according to authorities.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said officers saw signs of recent drug use near Mate's body and the coroner's office ruled the cause of death was heroin and fentanyl intoxication.

Investigators , Hain said, interviewed Mate's family and his girlfriend; they learned Mate's female friend drove him earlier that day to the south side of Chicago, gave him money for drugs and saw Mate buy them from a dealer known as "Ollie" or "Alejandro."

Investigators obtained more evidence pointing to Junco as the dealer and later interviewed him, Hain said.

During the interview, Junco admitted to providing heroin to Mate on "multiple occasions" and that Junco was aware the drugs he was selling contained Fentanyl.

Junco's bail was set at $750,000, meaning he must post $75,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

If convicted, he faces a punishment of six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation. Junco is next due in court on Aug. 2.

Hain stressed that people struggling with addiction may enter the county's "A Way Out" program and his office is working to provide job training and employment connections for people in recovery.

For information on any of the sheriff's addiction and employment support programs, people may call (630) 232-8400, text AWAYOUT to 847411, or visit kanesheriff.com.