Gurnee library children's event to feature the art of balloons

Spots are still available for families looking to attend a show for children at the Warren-Newport Public Library this weekend. The library is hosting a balloon art demonstration by the group The Art of Inflation from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Specialists will twist balloons live at the event, which will blend comedy and upbeat music and feature fun audience participation, according to the library website. The event is free but online registration is required to guarantee there are enough seats. To reserve a spot, visit wnpl.info. Everyone who is attending must be registered.