Feder: Schakowsky joins protest over 'Worldview' cancellation at WBEZ

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comU.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky has added her voice to protests over the cancellation of "Worldview," the long-running international affairs talk show airing at noon Monday through Friday on WBEZ 91.5-FM.

The Chicago Public Media news/talk station has announced plans to drop "Worldview" when it launches a new local talk show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays in October. The still-untitled replacement, to be hosted by Jenn White from "The Morning Shift," is intended to shore up WBEZ's underperforming midday ratings.

Jerome McDonnell, who has hosted "Worldview" since its inception in 1994, will shift to reporting on energy and environmental issues for the station.

In a letter to Goli Sheikholeslami, CEO of Chicago Public Media, Schakowsky complained that she and many of her constituents were "very disappointed" that the show was being dropped.

"Worldview's focus on global matters and their local impact is more important now than ever," the Evanston Democrat wrote in the letter dated July 17 and released to the media Wednesday. "The show also highlights activists working to make positive changes across the globe and locally, which shines a light on work that often doesn't get the attention that it deserves and engages listeners to get involved."

