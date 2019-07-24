South Elgin police asking help to locate missing teen

South Elgin police are asking for help in locating a 19-year-old who was last seen carrying a backpack and suitcase in Chicago.

The family of Tiffany Keokanlaya, of the 200 block of West Harvard Circle, last saw her Friday and reported her missing Saturday night, Police Deputy Chief Mike Doty said Wednesday.

Police do not suspect foul play and want to ensure she is OK, Doty said.

"Tiffany has no known health related issues, but her leaving the family home without letting anyone know is unusual," he said.

Keokanlaya is described as Asian, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 151 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing yellow shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

Keokanlaya used the family credit card to purchase a Metra ticket at the station in Elgin and was last seen on video about 1:30 p.m. Friday at Canal Street and Jackson Boulevard in Chicago, near Union Station, Doty said.

In the video, Keokanlaya did not appear to be in distress. She was carrying her black back pack and a black suitcase, and was accompanied by another Asian woman who appeared to be the same age, Doty said.

Anyone with information about Keokanlaya's whereabouts is asked to contact South Elgin police at (847) 741-2151.