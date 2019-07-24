'Problematic is an understatement': Quigley questions Mueller about Trump praising WikiLeaks

Rep. Mike Quigley, a Chicago Democrat, questions former special counsel Robert Mueller Wednesday as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington on his report on Russian election interference. Associated Press

Two local Democrats played a role in history Tuesday as former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress about whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

In back-to-back hearings, lawmakers grilled Mueller about his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election that Trump won. In a lengthy report, Mueller concluded there wasn't evidence to show the Trump campaign conspired to meddle in the election but he did not clear the president of trying to intervene in the investigation of potential collusion.

Democratic Reps. Mike Quigley of Chicago and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg participated in the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing.

During the hearing, Quigley asked Mueller about Trump tweets praising WikiLeaks, such as "'I love WikiLeaks.'"

"How do you react to that?" Quigley asked

"Problematic is an understatement," Mueller said, "in terms of giving ... some boost to what is and should be illegal activity."

The president said the report exonerated him, and Attorney General William Barr said it showed no conspiracy with Russia.

"I completely read the entire Mueller report, and do you know what I concluded?" the president said in a tweet. "There is no there -- there. We completely wasted everybody's time and taxpayers' money."

Earlier Tuesday, Mueller told House Judiciary Committee members the report did not clear the president of obstruction of justice.