Gurnee park construction meeting:

With new playground construction scheduled for early fall, Gurnee Park District is hosting a community meeting at Providence Park at Longmeadow Drive and Waterbury Avenue on Tuesday, July 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Park patrons are encouraged to attend, as park district staff will present proposed new plans, answer questions about the project and collect resident feedback. Originally built in 2000, Providence Park's playground will be updated with ADA pathways and equipment, as well as new engineered wood fiber surfacing. "Playground equipment typically lasts 20 years, before needing upgrades or total replacement," stated Kraig Owens, the district's safety supervisor.