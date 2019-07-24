Feder: Columnist Mary Mitchell to cut back workload at Sun-Times

Mary Mitchell, a Chicago original and one of the premier African American opinion leaders in local journalism, is cutting back on her workload as a columnist and editorial board member at the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mitchell, 70, will reduce her output to two or three columns a month -- down from two or three a week currently -- but will continue to attend editorial board meetings, the Sun-Times announced today. The new arrangement takes effect Aug. 1.

"My career at the Sun-Times has been a dream come true," Mitchell said in a statement. "I'm grateful to the newspaper and its readers for the 29 years that I've been allowed to be a voice for the voiceless, and I look forward to passing this mantle to new voices."

