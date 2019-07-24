CLC Foundation fundraiser:

Education

The College of Lake County Foundation's annual Golf Classic, held June 24 at the Stonewall Orchard Golf Club in Grayslake, raised a record $95,000 in net proceeds that will directly support CLC Foundation Scholarships and grants for students with financial need, CLC said in a news release. The event drew more than 100 golfers, guests and Lake County dignitaries, including members of the CLC board members: Catherine Finger, vice chair; trustees Amanda Howland and Julie Shroka. "The Golf Classic is designed to help CLC fulfill its mission to advance student success through high-quality, accessible learning opportunities," said Kurt Peterson, executive director of the CLC Foundation. "Scores of donors, many representing the county's top corporate employers, came out and gave sacrificially for an important cause. Every penny raised is going to the students."

