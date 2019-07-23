Sun-Times: Kankakee Democrats compare KKK hoods to 'MAGA' hats in Facebook post

The Kankakee County Democrats posted -- and since deleted -- an image to Facebook that compared President Donald Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" hats to hoods worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The image, first obtained by Crain's Chicago Business, shows a Klansmen in a red hood emblazoned with the words: "Make America Hate Again." Superimposed on the image is: "What's the difference between a Klan hood and a MAGA hat? The Klan hood was made in America."

Speaking with Crain's, Kankakee Democratic Chairman John Willard said: "For me, it's all about the hypocrisy of this president. He says he's going to make America great, and then did what he did to these four congresswomen … If he's going to really make America great, don't make your stuff overseas."

