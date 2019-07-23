Sugar Grove Corn Boil ready to serve up family fun

Plenty of sweet corn will be on hand for the 51st annual Sugar Grove Corn Boil Festival. Courtesy of Sugar Grove Corn Boil Committee

There will be plenty of sweet corn at the Sugar Grove Corn Boil festival this week.

"I heard that we ordered 10,000 ears," said festival President Jackie Link.

But, of course, there's more to the party then gorging on the buttered seasonal goodness of fresh corn.

The festival runs Thursday, July 25, through Sunday, July 28, at Volunteer Park, 61 S. Main St.

New this year is a community area, where not-for-profit organizations will have booths raising awareness about their causes. It ties in to the festival's slogan for the year, "Because Together We Can Make A Difference."

New on the fun-and-games side, there's going to be something called "walk on water." Patrons will be put into large plastic balls and move around in a big pool of water.

There's also talk Wilson's Family Shows carnival -- a new provider -- may be setting up a Ferris wheel if it can get permission from the nearby Aurora Municipal Airport. (There are height restrictions on structures near the airport, according to Link.)

The festival is from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There is also a 5K race at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, sponsored by the Sugar Grove Park District.

Thursday night features the carnival, a beer tent, and the movies "Finding Dory" and "Jaws."

Friday, the gates open at 4 p.m.; the carnival starts at 5 p.m.; there's a parade and ceremony at 5 p.m.; and the musical entertainment begins at 6 p.m.

Saturday's events include touch-a-truck with the Sugar Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District from 2 to 4 p.m., and an extrication demonstration at 3 p.m. The music starts at 4:30 p.m. The Bob Bohler Memorial Fireworks Show is at 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, there is a religious service at noon at the Main Stage. Music starts at 12:30 p.m. A car show will start at 10 a.m., with prizes being awarded at 1:30 p.m.

There is free parking in the neighborhood around the park, and free shuttle rides to the lots at the village hall, 10 S. Municipal Drive, and the Sugar Grove Library, 125 S. Municipal.

Senior citizens, military veterans and people with disabilities may park in the front lot of John Shields Elementary School, 85 S. Main, and motorcyclists may park on the sidewalk and by the flagpole at the school.

For information, or to make a donation to the fireworks fund, visit sugargrovecornboil.org.