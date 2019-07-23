Gurnee library to host deep space presentation

The Warren-Newport Public Library in Gurnee will host an event about the mysteries of outer space next week. Jim Kovac of the Chicago Society of Space Studies will give a presentation on the latest data and theories about space expansion and what scientists might find out there. The presentation, "Mysteries of the Cosmos: Beyond the Observable Universe," will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at the library, at 224 O'Plaine Road in Gurnee. For information, visit HTTPS://www.wnpl.info/