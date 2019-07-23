Bicyclist killed in Aurora hit-and-run

A 61-year-old woman was killed early Tuesday morning by a hit-and-run driver in Aurora.

A Kane County sheriff's deputy noticed a bicycle in a grassy area on the side of the South Edgelawn Drive, just south of Prairie Street at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Upon seeing the victim, identified as Elizabeth Kakoczki of Aurora, the deputy called for Aurora police officers and the fire department. The officers performed CPR on the woman as they awaited paramedics, and Kakoczki was then taken to an Aurora hospital. She was pronounced dead shorty after arrival.

Officers and investigators determined Kakoczki was struck by a vehicle that quickly fled from the scene.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Aurora Police Department's Traffic Unit at (630) 256-5330 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to anonymously report details.