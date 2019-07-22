Feder: CBS 2 goes missing from DirecTV, AT&T U-verse
Just when you thought WBBM-Channel 2's ratings couldn't go any lower, the CBS-owned station can't even be seen in thousands of Chicago area homes, Robert Feder writes.
A dispute between CBS and AT&T has left thousands of DirecTV and U-verse viewers of CBS 2 in the dark.
Chicago is one of 17 cities where CBS programming has been blacked out since early Saturday when the company's seven-year retransmission agreement expired.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
