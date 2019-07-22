Feder: CBS 2 goes missing from DirecTV, AT&T U-verse

A dispute between CBS and AT&T has left thousands of DirecTV and U-verse viewers of CBS 2 in the dark.

Just when you thought WBBM-Channel 2's ratings couldn't go any lower, the CBS-owned station can't even be seen in thousands of Chicago area homes, Robert Feder writes.

Chicago is one of 17 cities where CBS programming has been blacked out since early Saturday when the company's seven-year retransmission agreement expired.

