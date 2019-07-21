Oakton offers security training certificate

Oakton Community College is launching a new private security certificate program this fall to meet growing workforce needs in the law enforcement field. The 18-credit hour certificate includes courses in criminal justice, forensics, police operations, criminal law, investigative process and security guard training.

Upon completion, students will qualify for a Permanent Employee Registration Card from the state, allowing them to function as unarmed security guards. The Private Security Certificate prepares students for entry level employment opportunities in the private security sector, including security officers, loss prevention, private inspectors and private detectives.

"This new certificate will put students ahead of the curve and is a steppingstone to further credentialing and career growth in the law enforcement field," says Chair of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice James Humenik. "Students will be able to jump right into a security position as companies won't have to pay for their training."

The need for private security personnel is skyrocketing with more than 5,000 security job postings listed in the Chicago area in 2018, according to job market analytics from Burning Glass Technologies.

For more information, contact Humenik, at (847) 635-1948 or LAE@oakton.edu.