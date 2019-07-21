Naperville family displaced by house fire

A Naperville home was declared uninhabitable and a family of three displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon in Naperville.

Naperville firefighters responded around 12:26 p.m. to reports of a fire in the attic of a house in the 900 block of Matthew Court.

One area resident said he had spotted flames in the attic of the house located behind his home.

A second resident said she could see flames shooting from the roof of the house next to hers. That resident told dispatchers that a dog was inside the house.

Three engine companies, two truck companies, one squad company, two ambulances and two battalion commanders arrived at the two-story single-family home and had the fire extinguished within 45 minutes. Salvage and overhaul operatons continued for another hour.

Firefighters said there were no injuries. Family pets were safely removed after firefighters confirmed that no residents were inside.

The cause of the fire, which started in the attic, is under investigation.

The house was declared uninhabitable as a result of damage to the wood frame structure. The family received assistance from the American Red Cross.