Chicago man dead after hit-and-run crash on I-294 near Rosemont

A hit-and-run crash killed a Chicago man and injured one other person on southbound I-294 near Rosemont early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Michael Black, 43, was killed after an unknown vehicle struck a black Nissan Murano traveling southbound in the far right lane at 12:11 a.m.

The impact of the crash sent the Nissan into the center median wall.

Meanwhile, the other vehicle left the scene of the accident.

Rosemont firefighters responded to the scene and sped Black to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead by emergency room doctors.

A passenger in the vehicle, Sherilyn Williams, 51, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was also taken to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.

State police said Black was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.