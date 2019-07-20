Traffic alert: Lanes closed on Dundee Road in Buffalo Grove after crash

Multiple lanes of traffic are temporarily closed in both directions on Dundee Road in Buffalo Grove Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a pole, officials said.

Authorities responded to Buffalo Grove Road and Dundee Road about 2 p.m. to a vehicle that hit a pole, causing it to fall into a second pole, according to Sergeant Doug Shipman of the Buffalo Grove Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured, Shipman said.

ComEd is on the scene working to repair the damage. Two lanes of Dundee Road have reopened to eastbound and westbound traffic but two remain closed. Shipman said all lanes are set to reopen by the end of the night.

Authorities are investigating the crash.