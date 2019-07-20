DuPage County

Jury: Oak Brook soldier guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault

  • Andrew Hui

    Andrew Hui

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

A soldier from Oak Brook has been found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl while he lived in her home, authorities announced.

Andrew Hui, 40, is guilty of 12 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault to a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a spokesman for the DuPage County state's attorney's office said.

He faces a mandatory sentence of 72 years in prison.

Hui attacked the girl, who was younger than 13 at the time, dozens of times between April 2011 and June 2013. He enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly before leaving the home.

Hui was arrested in 2015 after the girl alerted her father to the assaults, authorities said.

Hui represented himself during the jury trial and at one point questioned the victim on the witness stand. She told Hui he terrified her and ruined her childhood.

The jury reached a verdict in the case shortly before midnight Friday.

Daily Herald Staff Writer Justin Kmitch contributed to this report.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
'You had me terrified': 15-year-old testifies against man charged with sexually assaulting her
Related Article
'You had me terrified': 15-year-old testifies against man charged with sexually assaulting her
 
Trial begins for Army specialist charged in Oak Brook sexual assaults of girl
Related Article
Trial begins for Army specialist charged in Oak Brook sexual assaults of girl
 
Related Article
Army specialist from Oak Brook charged with sexual assault
 
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 