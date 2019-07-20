Jury: Oak Brook soldier guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault

A soldier from Oak Brook has been found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl while he lived in her home, authorities announced.

Andrew Hui, 40, is guilty of 12 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault to a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a spokesman for the DuPage County state's attorney's office said.

He faces a mandatory sentence of 72 years in prison.

Hui attacked the girl, who was younger than 13 at the time, dozens of times between April 2011 and June 2013. He enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly before leaving the home.

Hui was arrested in 2015 after the girl alerted her father to the assaults, authorities said.

Hui represented himself during the jury trial and at one point questioned the victim on the witness stand. She told Hui he terrified her and ruined her childhood.

The jury reached a verdict in the case shortly before midnight Friday.

Daily Herald Staff Writer Justin Kmitch contributed to this report.