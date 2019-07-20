Bicyclist, 63, struck by car early Saturday in Beach Park

A 63-year-old Waukegan man was seriously injured early Saturday when he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Beach Park, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a news release. The injuries didn't appear to be life threatening.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that the man was traveling northbound on Sheridan Road near Mawman Avenue when he was struck by a northbound vehicle, which then fled from the scene.

When sheriff's deputies arrived about 1:20 a.m., they found the man lying on the roadway. He was transported via ambulance to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan where he is in serious condition.

About an hour after deputies responded, an individual called from the 2600 block of Gilboa Avenue, Zion, advising their daughter, a 20-year-old female of Zion, had struck a pedestrian on Sheridan Road, police said.

The driver cooperated with crash investigators and the vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet, has been impounded while the investigation continues.

No charges have been filed but the investigation by the Technical Crash Investigations Unit is continuing, according to the news release.