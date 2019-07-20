Arlington Park hosts annual race in honor of late Daily Herald sports writer
Arlington Park hosted the fifth Mike Spellman Memorial Handicap, held in honor of the former Daily Herald sports writer, on Saturday.
Spellman died on his 51st birthday in January 2015. At the time, his beat was the Chicago Blackhawks, but through the years he'd often written about Arlington.
The Mike Spellman Scholarship Fund at St. Viator has collected nearly $150,000 since his death. Contributions can be directed to St. Viator High School, The Mike Spellman Scholarship Fund, 1213 E. Oakton St., Arlington Heights, IL, 60004-6901.
