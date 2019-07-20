News

Arlington Park hosts annual race in honor of late Daily Herald sports writer

  • Embarrassing crosses the finish line ahead of Kool Kate during the Mike Spellman Memorial Handicap, held in honor of the late Daily Herald sports winter, at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

      Embarrassing crosses the finish line ahead of Kool Kate during the Mike Spellman Memorial Handicap, held in honor of the late Daily Herald sports winter, at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Mike Spellman's sister, Peggy Jacobs of San Francisco, her husband, Craig, left, and brother Neal Spellman attend a gathering prior to the running of the Mike Spellman Memorial Handicap, held in honor of the late Daily Herald sports winter, at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

      Mike Spellman's sister, Peggy Jacobs of San Francisco, her husband, Craig, left, and brother Neal Spellman attend a gathering prior to the running of the Mike Spellman Memorial Handicap, held in honor of the late Daily Herald sports winter, at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Neal Spellman, second from left, congratulates Chris Block, trainer and part of the ownership team of winning horse Embarrassing, following the Mike Spellman Memorial Handicap, held in honor of the late Daily Herald sports winter, at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

      Neal Spellman, second from left, congratulates Chris Block, trainer and part of the ownership team of winning horse Embarrassing, following the Mike Spellman Memorial Handicap, held in honor of the late Daily Herald sports winter, at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Friends and family members have a toast following the running of the Mike Spellman Memorial Handicap, held in honor of the late Daily Herald sports winter, at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

      Friends and family members have a toast following the running of the Mike Spellman Memorial Handicap, held in honor of the late Daily Herald sports winter, at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The Mike Spellman Memorial Handicap, held in honor of the late Daily Herald sports winter, takes place in pouring rain at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

      The Mike Spellman Memorial Handicap, held in honor of the late Daily Herald sports winter, takes place in pouring rain at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Arlington Park hosted the fifth Mike Spellman Memorial Handicap, held in honor of the former Daily Herald sports writer, on Saturday.

Spellman died on his 51st birthday in January 2015. At the time, his beat was the Chicago Blackhawks, but through the years he'd often written about Arlington.

The Mike Spellman Scholarship Fund at St. Viator has collected nearly $150,000 since his death. Contributions can be directed to St. Viator High School, The Mike Spellman Scholarship Fund, 1213 E. Oakton St., Arlington Heights, IL, 60004-6901.

